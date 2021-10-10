Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Synopsys worth $1,035,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Synopsys stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

