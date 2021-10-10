Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,355,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.66% of Philip Morris International worth $1,026,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,392,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.6% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.74. The company has a market cap of $148.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

