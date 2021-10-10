Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.06 Billion Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,442,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.17% of Johnson Controls International worth $1,059,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,252,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,369,000 after buying an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after buying an additional 144,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,709,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,664,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

