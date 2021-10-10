Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.21 Billion Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,456,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,498,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of CVS Health worth $1,206,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

