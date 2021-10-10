Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.30 Billion Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,141,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,059,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.71% of Duke Energy worth $1,297,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

