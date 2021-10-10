Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.58 Billion Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 191,402 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.04% of Honeywell International worth $1,581,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $217.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

