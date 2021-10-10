Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.59 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Alphabet worth $1,593,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2,551.95. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,489.45 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total transaction of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

