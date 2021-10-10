Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.80 Billion Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,832,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Roper Technologies worth $1,802,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $451.59 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.82. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.