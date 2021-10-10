Franklin Resources Inc. Has $888.97 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 923.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,733,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,684,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.72% of CoStar Group worth $888,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

