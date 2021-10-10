Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Walmart worth $1,069,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after buying an additional 843,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after purchasing an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

