Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.49% of Stryker worth $1,460,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,685,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

SYK stock opened at $263.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $196.09 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.75.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

