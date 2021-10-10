Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 290,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.20% of Franklin Resources worth $32,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after buying an additional 507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $13,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.