Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,087,795 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.27% of Walmart worth $1,069,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 21.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walmart by 17.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

