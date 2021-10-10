Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 288,190 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.05% of Intuit worth $1,410,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,449,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Intuit by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $531.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

