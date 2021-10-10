Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 446,165 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,135,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $353.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.