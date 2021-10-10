Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Verizon Communications worth $2,320,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

