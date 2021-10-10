Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,332,155 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,581,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,332,155 shares during the period. The Southern makes up approximately 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of The Southern worth $1,729,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the second quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in The Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after purchasing an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

