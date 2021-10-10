Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 298,063 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 298,063 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.56% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,211,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $407.14 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

