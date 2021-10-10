Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,059,181 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,141,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,059,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.71% of Duke Energy worth $1,297,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $100.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.65.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

