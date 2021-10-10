Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,640,181 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,828,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,640,181 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $1,057,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,394.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 80,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 74,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

BMY opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

