Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,938,137 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,688,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,938,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.46% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,129,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

NYSE:JPM opened at $170.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The company has a market cap of $508.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

