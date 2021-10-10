Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRLN shares. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.95. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.