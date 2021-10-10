Frontier 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.68 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Frontier has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $82.44 million and approximately $12.68 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00224828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00098686 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,887,500 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

