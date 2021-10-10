Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) versus Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and Southwest Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines $9.05 billion 3.53 -$3.07 billion ($6.22) -8.67

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Southwest Airlines.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Southwest Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Frontier Group and Southwest Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 1 10 0 2.91 Southwest Airlines 0 1 17 0 2.94

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.36, indicating a potential upside of 34.70%. Southwest Airlines has a consensus price target of $60.45, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. Given Frontier Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than Southwest Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and Southwest Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A Southwest Airlines -16.23% -33.72% -8.77%

Summary

Southwest Airlines beats Frontier Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos. The company was founded by Rollin W. King and Herbert D. Kelleher on March 15, 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

