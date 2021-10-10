FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $155.05 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.48 billion and $155.05 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.81 or 0.00098120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00222263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011706 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,326,035 coins and its circulating supply is 120,455,699 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.