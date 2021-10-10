Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,225,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

