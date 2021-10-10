Function X (FX) One Day Volume Hits $8.51 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Function X has a total market cap of $438.46 million and $8.51 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,478.73 or 1.00045859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.87 or 0.00495678 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

