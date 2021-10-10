Fundamenta (FMTA) Market Capitalization Tops $391,665.97

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $391,665.97 and $285.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.