Furucombo Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00062167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.42 or 1.00176288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.04 or 0.06108464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.