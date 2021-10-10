Fuse Network Hits One Day Volume of $144,952.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $144,952.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00062156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00127514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00081443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,868.29 or 0.99835011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.94 or 0.06088094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

