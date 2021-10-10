FYDcoin (FYD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,182.00

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $5,182.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 589,398,263 coins and its circulating supply is 559,884,628 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.