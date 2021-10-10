Fyooz (FYZ) Price Tops $0.0942 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $609,587.01 and $232,850.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fyooz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Fyooz Coin Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fyooz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fyooz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.