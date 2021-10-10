G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $112,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 176,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

GIII stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

