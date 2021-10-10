GameCredits Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. GameCredits has a total market cap of $21.36 million and $76,441.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.00323795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,991,999 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.