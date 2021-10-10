GamerCoin Market Cap Reaches $17.41 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One GamerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

GamerCoin Coin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

