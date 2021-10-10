Gameswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $147,753.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and $147,753.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00098705 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

