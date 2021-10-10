Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,038 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.42% of Gannett worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 450.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 119.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GCI opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $884.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.70.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.