GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.04 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, GateToken has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $306.98 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00007316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00224940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00012133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099766 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,058,786 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

