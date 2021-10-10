Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after acquiring an additional 92,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC opened at $406.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.89 and a 200-day moving average of $380.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.