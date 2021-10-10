Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.71% of Generac worth $2,805,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Generac by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $5,286,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

GNRC stock opened at $406.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.89 and a 200-day moving average of $380.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.85 and a 12-month high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

