General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,458,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,678 shares during the period. General Motors comprises approximately 1.5% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of General Motors worth $204,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

General Motors stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

