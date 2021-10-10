Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $19,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

