Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 206,659 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $484,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $192.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

