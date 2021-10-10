Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 269,543 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of The Kroger worth $513,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in The Kroger during the second quarter worth about $728,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Kroger by 64.8% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 18.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,079. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

