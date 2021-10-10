Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 269,543 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of The Kroger worth $513,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in The Kroger by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,624 shares of company stock worth $3,010,079. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.68.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.