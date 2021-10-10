Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 482,384 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,384 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.96% of International Paper worth $467,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after buying an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 684,543 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $39,852,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in International Paper by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,055,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,993,000 after buying an additional 500,956 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

