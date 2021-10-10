Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 50,326 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Keysight Technologies worth $497,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

