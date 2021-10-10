Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 918,004 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,859,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,004 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Pinterest worth $540,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $5,503,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.90 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

