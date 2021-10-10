Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Veeva Systems worth $598,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

VEEV stock opened at $286.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,708. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

