Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of Zebra Technologies worth $520,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $498.73 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $280.38 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.